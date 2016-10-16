Jordan Cunningham did constitutional duty as defense attorney

Dawn Ortiz-Legg’s campaign has put an advertisement out to the media attacking her opponent in the election for California state Assembly.
The attack describes how Jordan Cunningham, as a defense attorney, defended some horrible criminals. All citizens in this country are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The accused have the constitutional right to have a lawyer and confront witnesses. Jordan was doing his constitutional duty defending these people, regardless of the heinousness of the crime. The defendants had a right to a jury trial. If the jury found them guilty they would suffer punishment. People must respect and defend the constitutional rights of others no matter what charges they face.
Perhaps Ms. Ortiz-Legg should do more studying of our Constitution.
John Adams, our second president, defended the British soldiers who participated in the Boston Massacre. President Adams was doing his duty as an attorney. That was a very brave, but unpopular. thing to do at the time.
Gary L. Kirkland, Atascasdero
Comments