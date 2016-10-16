Arroyo Grande Care Center experience prompts advice from loved one

When it became necessary to place my husband in a therapy facility after a stroke, there were no openings at places our friends recommended.
I reluctantly placed him at the Arroyo Grande Care Center. His therapists were excellent!
However, nurses and staff there don’t have time to attend to the patients as they should. Patients are left in wheelchairs in the hallways instead of in a bed so they can be seen more easily. They sit slumped uncomfortably hour after hour. At one point, my husband fell out of the wheelchair onto the hallway floor!
Staff doesn’t have time to replenish supplies in the rooms, so they run to find them elsewhere, leaving patient issues unresolved. They don’t have time to respond when a call light is activated. Family members of patients in crisis call out for a nurse, but no one comes. Once, my husband was left on a bed pan through the entire night!
My reason for writing this letter is twofold: (1) to beg owners and managers to hire more much-needed staff and (2) to tell others that if you must place someone in a facility, be aware that you must be there constantly to stay on top of what your loved one needs.
Alta Emch, Arroyo Grande
Comments