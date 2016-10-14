Tom O’Malley deserves praise for doing a great job for Atascadero

The best government is a government that is closest to the people.
What I like about Tom O’Malley is his dedication to maintaining local control, especially with the city of Atascadero’s resources.
Atascadero during Tom’s tenure has done such a great job in protecting Atascadero’s water from outside interests and government agencies. Tom has been effective in working with the state government to convince them to allow us to keep doing what we are doing so well. Tom, thank you for all you have done and continue to do for Atascadero!
Lauryn Francisco, Atascadero
