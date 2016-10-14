Trump’s straightforward talk will get the job done

Git-er-done, Mr Trump!
I like the Trump agenda for America: abolish Obamacare; revise taxes and regulations; control our southern border; deal with illegal immigration; enact pure capitalism, not cronyism; abolish unnecessary government agencies; strengthen the military and take 100 percent care of our veterans; and many other issues.
Change in Washington, D.C., will require harsh measures and straightforward talk, it will require the tearing down of many little fiefdoms built up over the years by some old-timers. Yes, sometimes harsh talk will be needed, and I don’t care how he talks if it gets the job done. I also couldn’t care less about how he talked in private conversation, which was inadvertently taped 11 years ago. A straight-talker is what we’ve needed for a long time in Washington, D.C., Git-er-done, Donald.
Rex Allen, Paso Robles
Comments