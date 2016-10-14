George Galvan would bring experience, dedication to Cuesta’s Board of Trustees

I am writing in support of George Galvan, a candidate for the Cuesta Community College Board of Trustees, representing District 5. I worked in public education with George for over 25 years. I know that he is dedicated to providing access to quality education for all students in our county, preschool through college. He has governing board experience, having served honorably for over 11 years on the board of trustees for the Atascadero Unified School District.
George brings experience and dedication to the position, and I urge the voters in District 5 to choose George Galvan as your representative on the Cuesta Community College Board of Trustees.
Julian Crocker, Cambria
