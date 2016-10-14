Many reasons why Atascadero woman supports Hillary Clinton for president

Why I support Hillary Clinton.
I believe that having a woman leading the most powerful nation on Earth will rock the world. Hillary will bring wise woman sensibilities to government. She will be both president and mother of our country.
She is indefatigable and has become stronger and more resolute under the batterings she has endured.
She has spent her entire adult life fighting for social justice — for children, families the disenfranchised.
She fought hard as first lady for affordable health care and understands our complex health care system. She can envision and implement changes that will help us move toward affordable health care for all.
She’s had more on-the-job training than any other first term president and can take over the reins on the day she arrives. Her experience as first lady and secretary of state make her uniquely qualified.
She is brilliant and kind — desirable qualities in a president.
She knows how to fight for things that are important to me, and I believe she will accomplish much during her time in office.
I am grateful that a woman of this caliber is willing to lead our country. I want her in my corner and in our White House.
Toni Torrey, Atascadero
