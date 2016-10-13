Marlys McPherson deserves a seat on Morro Bay City Council

Morro Bay is fortunate to have Marlys McPherson as a candidate for City Council. I have worked with Marlys for a decade within the framework of two local nonprofits, Morro Bay Winter Bird Festival and Central Coast State Parks Association and have been impressed with her organizational and analytical skills.
Marlys has work experience in government and private sectors doing research and analysis leading to policy decisions. Her analytical skills are what the council needs to make sound decisions having decadeslong impact on the city as a wastewater treatment plant and updated General Plan are put into place. Marlys serves as chairperson of the city’s Public Works Advisory Board and is a member of the Citizens Finance Advisory Committee. She knows how local government works and is dedicated to helping make the best informed decisions for Morro Bay’s future.
Norma Wightman, Morro Bay
