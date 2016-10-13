Opposing war is a noble cause: Vote Dawn Ortiz-Legg

Recently, one of your readers criticized Dawn Ortiz-Legg, a candidate running for the 35th District Assembly, for being a member of Code Pink. From all that I’ve read about Code Pink, they appear to be a brave group of women who are strongly opposed to war and are staunch defenders of world peace.
World peace sounds good to me, as from what I can tell, the only winners of war are the manufacturers and suppliers of military equipment. It looks like the rest of us, including our brave military men and us taxpayers, are the losers — to say nothing about people worldwide who have lost their homes and lives.
Dawn Ortiz-Legg has my vote.
Peggy Midling, Grover Beach
