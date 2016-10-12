SLO County’s Estero Bluffs benefited from inspiration, leadership

That was a nice story about the Estero Bluffs State Park (“Estero Bluffs trail offers easy stroll, brillant ocean views,” Sept. 26). But without the inspiration and leadership provided by Susan and Roger Lyon and the Cayucos Land Conservancy, there would be no Estero Bluffs park today.
In fact, it could have been a residential subdivision and hotel. It’s unfortunate that these facts are not better known. To remedy this, I would like to suggest the park be renamed the Roger Lyon Bluffs State Park in honor of his memory and the many contributions Roger made to the county of San Luis Obispo.
Mark Sarrow, Paso Robles
Comments