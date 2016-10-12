America will become a communist nation, thanks to liberal media

Yes, the liberal media and their hit men Leonard Pitts Jr. and Dan Morain are so biased that they talk in crazy talk.
They think they are pounding Donald Trump with their spin. Trump is a big mouth. The Tribune is fair with opinions, but not the news. Liberal media also pounded our 40th president, Ronald Reagan. They said he’s a big, loudmouth cowboy who will start World War III.
They are missing so many good and true stories. For instance, how did Hillary Clinton treat her bodyguards? What did she call them? The Clintons’ good friend Bill Ayers is a communist who hated this country. What type of bombs did he use on our country? Just like Barack Obama, she will bring in millions more immigrants. Even though we are $20 trillion in debt.
We will be a communist country with no military to speak of. I think we need Mr. Matthew Hoy back in the opinions to speak for the independents!
Randy Carter, Los Osos
