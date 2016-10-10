First presidential debate offers reminder of recent joke

Watching the first presidential debate on Sept. 26 reminded me of a joke I heard recently.
A newly deceased individual arrived at heaven’s gate to see a massive wall of clocks. St. Peter explained that each person in the world has his/her own clock, whose hands move a bit when the person tells a lie. For example, the hands on Mother Teresa’s clock had never moved. The individual asked where Donald Trump’s clock was located, and was told it was being used as an overhead fan.
I think my source for this was a 400-pound acquaintance sitting on a bed.
Jay Devore, Los Osos
