October 10, 2016 9:10 PM

Vote for Vujovich-La Barre and Clark for San Luis Obispo City Council

The Tribune staff has made their recommendations for the San Luis Obispo City Council election.

Do not be discouraged if you are a candidate who did not receive The Tribune’s nod of approval. I was never endorsed by them, either. But the voters put me in office, twice.

I will be voting for those who I believe are most in line with my visions for SLO. I care about the quality of life for residents and preserving the small town we chose to live in. I am concerned about the rapid rate of growth and expansion in the face of scarce water resources. I support the maintenance of open space and protection of those natural habitats from overuse.

I will vote for Mila Vujovich-La Barre and Michael Clark, and I hope you will, too.

Christine Mulholland, San Luis Obispo

