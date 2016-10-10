Letter writer opposing cigarette tax sounds like a true smoker

In response to M. Power Giacoletti’s letter on smoke inhalation from Sept. 29 (“While we’re taxing cigarette smoke, let’s tax wood smoke too”):
All I can say is you speak like a true smoker. Taxing wood smoke is ridiculous (unless you hate fireplaces and camping). Taxing disgusting cigarettes and their lasting odor, not to mention the detrimental affects they cause to the human body — not only of the smoker but of those that suffer from secondhand smoke — is the best idea since sliced bread! If it wasn’t for the power that cigarette makers’ lobbyists have in our government today, cigarettes would have been banned ages ago. No ifs, ands or butts!
Djinn Ruffner, Paso Robles
