AARP offers valuable information to keep SLO County citizens safe

I recently received my AARP Bulletin September 2016 issue, and found the article beginning on page 18 on “How the Health Care System Can Harm You.”
It states “Thousands of patients die each year from medical errors. Here’s what you need to know — and how to fight back.” It lists problems Nos. 1 through 12 in medical errors and a caption for each problem, which is valuable to our citizens.
This magazine article has the ability to raise awareness throughout our country as AARP is widely read. Share your magazine with others.
Rosemary Baxter, San Luis Obispo
