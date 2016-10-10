Trump, ISIS cartoon was in poor taste; Tribune should be ashamed

Your editorial cartoon on Sept. 22 was insulting, condescending and well beyond the limits of even today’s ethically relaxed standards for journalism.
A vote for Donald Trump may be many things, but it is not a vote for support of terrorism of any kind, ISIS included. You owe quite literally millions of Americans an apology, and one would hope that you have the personal integrity to offer such.
Given The Tribune’s vocal and enthusiastic endorsement in the past year for the local League of Women Voters’ call for civility in the public dialogue, I presume that the editorial board is both embarrassed and ashamed of whatever association it may have with the decision to print that cartoon and that an apology will be forthcoming.
If I may use an old and perhaps quaint phrase, shame on you.
Russ Surber, Paso Robles
