Tom O’Malley is the right person to keep Atascadero moving forward

In the upcoming election in Atascadero, we are given a choice of voting for an experienced mayor or a candidate who has not served in local governance.
The current City Council has seen great success in making it easier for businesses to locate here, streamlining the permitting process, by working with property owners to join parcels of land for larger business sites and working closely with the businesses. The city has increased its revenue by attracting tourism to our city. The council has also worked hard at protecting Atascadero’s water resources. Economic development continues to be a high priority for the city. The next two years are critical as we move to ensure that Wal-Mart is built and the adjacent business property is developed.
Having the experience to negotiate with the key players at various levels of government is important. The mayor’s position is not one for “on the job” training, but needs someone who understands the working of local, county and state government, and has successfully built relationships with those key people. Tom O’Malley has and will continue to lead that effort. Keep the progress going. Vote for O’Malley for mayor.
Ray Johnson, Atascadero
