O’Malley is the right leader for Atascadero and should be re-elected

I support Tom O’Malley for Atascadero mayor.
The city needs strong leadership to forge continued economic development and to advocate for positive solutions in infrastructure, housing and transportation. I’ve seen Tom work vigorously on these issues for Atascadero.
I value Tom’s experience, including a B.A. in economics and M.A. in education. His leadership on regional boards, such as the San Luis Obispo Council of Governments, has benefited Atascadero in obtaining infrastructure improvements to the city’s downtown. Tom’s leadership has been foundational to the city moving forward with its economic goals, such as improving the permitting process, something I appreciate as a business owner and resident. Being active in the Chamber of Commerce, I see the enthusiasm of our residents for the new events and the new businesses opening in Atascadero. Let’s keep a good thing going.
I strongly support the re-election of Tom O’Malley as Atascadero mayor.
Adam M. Daner, Atascadero
