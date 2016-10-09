The Tribune’s lack of baseball coverage is a major foul

I cannot believe how inconsequential The Tribune feels about something that has survived and has been part of American life for more than 100 years. You know, baseball, mom and apple pie. Another hint, it’s our national pastime.
I pick up my $400 a year Tribune this a.m., and not one word about a pivotal game between two of the longest standing rivalries in baseball history, both California teams. It’s clear that those who determine what to print have no real genuine grasp of patriotism and the camaraderie baseball gives to America. It’s one of the things that makes America so great, and The Tribune has decided not to print the most basic statistics. “Field of Dreams” anyone?
I did get a multilayered description on how to hike at the beach and a list of Adventures in Nature. Are you kidding me? The Tribune’s latest glacially stupid policy to not print our national pastime standings is un-American. They could care less about our national pastime races. I think I am going to care less the next time I receive a letter about continuing to subscribe. Heck, $400 will buy four nice seats at a professional baseball game.
Dave Stevens, Cayucos
