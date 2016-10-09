Cunningham understands the justice system — his opponent doesn’t

As a deputy district attorney in San Luis Obispo County, I appreciate leaders who are dedicated to protecting the Central Coast and keeping our community safe. Jordan Cunningham is a leader who has dedicated much of his life’s work to improving public safety.
As a fellow deputy district attorney with our office, I observed Jordan prosecute a number of violent crimes, resulting in the removal of dangerous offenders from our county. His tremendous attention to detail and work ethic have also been brought to bear on his work as a private defense attorney, where his efforts ensure fairness and governmental transparency.
The advertisements being aired by Jordan’s opponent reflect an alarming lack of understanding of the criminal justice system. It also suggests to me that she doesn’t have the experience or dedication to make a difference in the field of public safety. Jordan is the only leader with a comprehensive understanding of the ongoing threats to our public safety. That is why he is supported by many of our local deputy district attorneys and numerous other public safety organizations. He will be getting my vote and hopefully those of anyone the least bit concerned about public safety.
Chase Martin, Arroyo Grande
