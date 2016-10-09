Letters to the Editor

October 9, 2016 1:47 PM

It’s time that people remember lies have far-reaching consequences

Is it me or has lying become accepted as routine in our political discourse, in our courts and our everyday lives? When caught, there does not appear to be any consequence, moral or otherwise. Liars have little to fear and much to gain.

Have we forgotten? Lies have consequences. Our leaders falsely claimed Iraq had weapons of mass destruction that directly threatened the United States. They claimed Iraq somehow participated in the World Trade Center bombing. We invaded. Countless lives were lost, trillions in treasure wasted. The Middle East was destabilized for decades. Does anyone believe our leaders will not lie, fabricate, mislead, to justify their agenda? A war?

We do not have to accept this. We can set the standard. We can call each other out. We can impose consequences. We can do better.

Christopher J. Duenow, Templeton

