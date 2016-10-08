Affiliation with CodePink makes Dawn Ortiz-Legg wrong choice for 35th District

As a grandmother of a Marine veteran, I care deeply about the way our servicemen and women are treated here at home. These men and women volunteered to serve, many of which made the ultimate sacrifice. Veterans deserve our respect and deepest gratitude and we have a responsibility to ensure they receive the care they need.
That is why I could never support a candidate like Dawn Ortiz-Legg, the co-founder of the local chapter of the far-left organization Code Pink. Her shameful affiliation with Code Pink should wholly disqualify her from holding office.
Candidates who sympathize with a group that protests veteran care hospitals, boycotts Israel and cozies up with communist dictators like Hugo Chavez do not deserve our vote. They do not represent the strong values held closely in the Central Coast region.
We need leaders with a history of supporting veterans like my grandson. Dawn Ortiz-Legg has shown voters here in the Central Coast region that she is not that leader. I hope voters do not overlook her affiliation to Code Pink, and they realize she is not the right candidate for the 35th Assembly District.
Frances Houston, Santa Maria
