Donald Trump’s attitude toward refugees says much about him, his supporters

How ironic: The day that Donald Trump announced he would send all the Syrian refugees in the USA back to war-ravaged Syria, PBS aired a documentary about Massachusetts Unitarian minister Waitstill Sharp and his wife, Marian, who left their children behind in the care of their parish and boldly committed to multiple life-threatening missions in Europe. Over two dangerous years they helped to save hundreds of imperiled political dissidents and Jewish refugees fleeing the Nazi occupation across Europe, including many children, and brought them to safety and a new life in England and United States.
The very same evening, both NBC and CBS featured segments about two Syrian refugee families who finally settled in the USA after years of extensive vetting; they are adjusting well to life in America, often with the help of local religious organizations.
This was the same day Trump’s son’s tweeted, “If I had a bowl of skittles and I told you just three would kill you. Would you take a handful? That’s our Syrian refugee problem.” Irony again.
All this speaks volumes about who Trump is, who he would be if elected president, and who the American voters (and nonvoters!) are if they elect him.
Judith Bernstein, Arroyo Grande
