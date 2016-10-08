Clinton Foundation is force for good for millions around the world

We keep reading derogatory remarks and comments about how the Clinton Foundation is abusing its power in raising funds. However, when Hillary becomes president, according to The Washington Post, the foundation plans to prevent more then half the number of corporations and foreign donors from contributing.
The Clinton Foundation, in a recent report on its website, www.clintonfoundation.org, states that, because of their work, more than 31,000 American schools are providing kids with healthy food choices in an effort to eradicate childhood obesity; more than 105,000 farmers in Malawi, Rwanda and Tanzania are benefiting from climate-smart agronomic training, higher yields and increased market access; more than 450,000 people have been impacted through market opportunities created by social enterprises in Latin America, the Caribbean, and Asia; through the independent Clinton Health Access Initiative, more than 11.5 million people in more than 70 countries have access to CHAI-negotiated prices for HIV/AIDS medications; an estimated 85 million people in the United States will be reached through strategic health partnerships developed across industry sectors at both the local and national level.
The lives of more than 430 million people in more than 180 countries have been improved through the work of the Clinton Foundation.
W.R. Cole, Arroyo Grande
