Assembly candidate Cunningham supports law and order, despite attack ads

During this political season, it is common to see ads exaggerating a candidate’s achievements or denigrating an opponent. Some ads play on unwarranted prejudices of the public. A television ad blasts Jordan Cunningham because he is a defense attorney. It plays on a basic prejudice against defense attorneys. The ad claims he cannot possibly support law and order. That is an absurd, ignorant claim by his opponent.
I was a defense attorney in this community for almost 30 years. I had a good relationship with the District Attorney’s Office, the Sheriff’s Office and most law enforcement in the county. I strongly supported law enforcement. Jordan Cunningham’s father is assistant district attorney and Jordan worked in the DA’s Office. You would not see Sheriff Ian Parkinson supporting Jordan Cunningham if he were not a solid supporter of law and order.
Melvin de la Motte, San Luis Obispo
Comments