Positive influence is unassuming, colorblind yet powerful force

Once upon a time, John and I (Tom Sawyer and Huck Finn), got on our bicycles and rode to the train station to watch trains.
When we got there, there were no trains due, and we noticed an old car in the back of the parking lot. In the car was an old black gentleman.
Later, we learned he was a baggage handler and between trains would sit in his car and read the Bible. We went up to the car and helped ourselves to a seat inside.
For the next 45 minutes, we enjoyed the magnificent philosophies of the old gentleman. We never knew his name nor did he know ours. We did not see him as an old “black” gentleman, but as an old “wise” gentleman. After 45 minutes, we said our pleasant goodbyes and went on our way, not realizing what a positive influence the “old gentleman” had on us, but he lives on in us, because we remember.
Moral: You never know what positive influence you may have on somebody. Touch somebody’s soul when you can.
Michael Sassard, Paso Robles
