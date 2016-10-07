Tanner’s call for civility a timely reminder this election season

Thank you, Kathe Tanner, for pointing out the need for courtesy, good manners and plain-old civility in our public life and political conversations (“Without courtesy, you won’t convince anyone,” Sept. 22).
Courtesy toward each other and respect for others and their opinions greases the wheels of the political process, allows for the compromise that makes for effective governance and strengthens our democracy. The League of Women Voters urges everyone in our current political environment to be respectful of others and their opinions, listen with an open mind, engage in courteous, constructive conversation and look for the common ground. Be passionate, yet kind; committed, yet considerate.
As Thomas Jefferson reportedly said, “Differences of opinion lead to inquiry, and inquiry to truth.”
We have our differences, but we must find a way to work together to build a secure future for our children.
Marguerite Bader, president League of Women Voters of San Luis Obispo County
