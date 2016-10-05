Connect with San Luis Obispo’s community by electing Heidi Harmon

As a former elementary school teacher and now a small-business owner and stay-at-home mom, I deeply care about our city and our future as a community. That is why I am supporting Heidi Harmon for mayor. Over the years I have known her, Heidi has stepped up as a leader time and time again to meet the pressing needs of our community. She has experience as a dedicated, proactive, engaged leader, and she works closely with residents to create the solutions they seek.
When Heidi first met my three kids, she asked them what they were passionate about. My 12-year-old piped in and explained her passion for gender equality. Heidi immediately asked how she could help. That kind of pure respect for ideas and willingness to support embodies Heidi and her campaign.
Heidi is a well-rounded candidate, meeting the residents of San Luis Obispo in their neighborhoods, representing every voice. She motivates others to engage and fearlessly steps up to challenges.
If you are looking for a place to connect in your local government, lock arms with Heidi. Share with her, learn what she is all about, and then step up and take action. Together we can create the best San Luis Obispo.
Elaine Stewart, San Luis Obispo
