Assembly candidate Ortiz-Legg’s involvement with Code Pink a disgrace

I was seriously troubled upon learning 35th District Assembly candidate Dawn Ortiz-Legg is not only a member, but the co-founder of the local chapter of Code Pink.
Code Pink’s radical anti-military stance does not coincide with the hardworking people of the Central Coast. We are proud of our service members, and we appreciate the sacrifices they make on a daily basis.
Dawn Ortiz-Legg’s involvement with such a disgraceful group warrants not only an apology, but also an explanation as to why she would affiliate with an organization that uses fake military coffins to protest at a veterans’ hospital.
We should be giving our vets our deepest gratitude, not protesting their hospitals with fake coffins.
Dawn Ortiz-Legg is not the kind of leader I want representing the region I have called home my entire life. Her radical views are an embarrassment and her shameless affiliation with Code Pink speaks volumes to her poor judgment and lack of core values.
Jimmy Weston, Santa Maria
