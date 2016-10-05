If California collects CRV fee, we have a right to a refund

Danielle Ames’ article about recycling centers was well-written but follow-up is needed (“SLO County feels impact of statewide recycling center closures,” Sept. 9).
California is collecting tens of thousands of dollars a day without any plan to get these funds back to those who should be able to receive them. The CRV “fee” is the simplest of environmental concepts: Charge the consumer a fee to encourage recycling, which in turn reduces litter and the impact on landfill capacity. The law requires the collection of this fee at purchase, and provides for the refunding of the fee when the container is recycled.
This isn’t happening today. While the state continues to collect this fee, it has done nothing to refund it at recycling centers. The CRV legislation is a simple contract between state and consumers. But California isn’t living up to its obligation. It’s collecting the deposit, but it is doing nothing to uphold its legal responsibility to provide the means to make refunds.
Please do a follow-up article on this subject with an emphasis on the money generated from the CRV. How much is being collected, and where is it going? Or how about this: Will the State consider abandoning the collection of the CRV until recycling refund centers are open again?
George Gibson, San Luis Obispo
Comments