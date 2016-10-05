Attack ads against Jordan Cunningham are ‘despicable’

As a registered independent, I am a moderate swing voter. There are two local candidates, one from each major party, who will not be receiving my vote due to their vicious, unfair attack ads.
Neither Justin Fareed with his smears against Katcho Achadjian in the primary nor Dawn Ortiz-Legg, who recently unleashed a grossly misleading media assault on Jordan Cunningham, merit support from thoughtful, fair-minded voters.
The current blitz against Jordan Cunningham is particularly despicable. Jordan has served the community as an effective prosecutor of criminals and as a school board member. He is a reasonable conservative who is fiscally frugal and moderate on social issues. The fact he has been endorsed by both conservative groups and the California Teachers Association as a Republican is particularly significant.
Jordan is also a wonderful family man with four beautiful young children whom he shares with a remarkably talented professional spouse. To portray him as his opponent’s media ads do is just wrong.
This independent is rejecting negative smear campaigns and voting for Jordan Cunningham for Assembly.
Dr. Curt Dubost, Paso Robles
