Letters to the Editor

October 4, 2016 9:14 PM

Ad attacking Assembly candidate Jordan Cunningham is ‘not fair’

Jordan Cunningham, a candidate running to represent the 35th District in the state Assembly, has coached my son in youth sports for years. You could not ask for a more dedicated and kind coach. The work he does with kids in our community both as a sports coach and as a school board member are what we need from more parents in our community.

Recently, my son saw Jordan on Dawn Ortiz-Legg’s TV commercial attacking Jordan. My son said, “that’s not fair, they must not know Jordan.”

Ortiz-Legg should be ashamed of her nasty commercials. Jordan is a great leader for our community. My son is right.

Alison Grantham, Templeton

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Comments

Videos

Arroyo Grande High's Aaron Teixeira steps up as bone marrow donor for brother Ryan Teixeira

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos