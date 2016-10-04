Ad attacking Assembly candidate Jordan Cunningham is ‘not fair’

Jordan Cunningham, a candidate running to represent the 35th District in the state Assembly, has coached my son in youth sports for years. You could not ask for a more dedicated and kind coach. The work he does with kids in our community both as a sports coach and as a school board member are what we need from more parents in our community.
Recently, my son saw Jordan on Dawn Ortiz-Legg’s TV commercial attacking Jordan. My son said, “that’s not fair, they must not know Jordan.”
Ortiz-Legg should be ashamed of her nasty commercials. Jordan is a great leader for our community. My son is right.
Alison Grantham, Templeton
