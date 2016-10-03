If you support Donald Trump, then you have to be OK with racism

We should thank Donald Trump — for exposing the core values of today’s Republican Party.
More than 44 percent of respondents in a Suffolk University poll believe Trump is a racist, including 7 percent of his own supporters.
Another respected poll shows that more than 50 percent of whites think the way he talks appeals to bigotry. Extensive, long-term polling demonstrates that those who hold negative racial stereotypes consistently favor any GOP presidential candidate over any Democratic candidate.
Self-described racist white supremacy organizations like the Ku Klux Klan and other hate groups (now rebranding themselves as “alt-right”) are firmly in his camp.
“We are all pulling for him, voting for him if we can,” Stormfront founder Don Black said. The Southern Poverty Law Center wrote that Black is a “former Klan state leader and longtime white supremacist.”
Stephen Bannon, one of the “alt-right” leaders, is a top Trump campaign official. Trump has solicited and never rejected their support. There are numerous other examples.
The party of Lincoln is now the party of Trump. You do not have to be a racist to support Trump. But you do have to be OK with racism.
Steven P. Anderson, Arroyo Grande
