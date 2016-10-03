Donald Trump is the antidote to political elitism in the U.S.

As “isms” go, elitism has been running the country into the ground. Every problem politicians claim to have a solution for is a problem politicians have created: inequality, poverty, war, drugs, racism, immigration, you name it.
The first problem to solve is elitism itself. President Barack Obama, the most pompous of the elites, has awakened the sleeping masses. Donald Trump has answered.
Trump has exposed an envious and sycophantic press as a parade of fools, tripping over each other like clowns trying to keep the balls from hitting the ground as politicians juggle the same old tactics of fear and pandering.
Fools have also been made of Republican armchair elites who sit in front of TV cameras in judgment of everything beneath them. I have lost count of the number of times the end of Trump’s campaign has been predicted.
While most people generally view government as inefficient, wasteful, burdensome and corrupt, Hillary Clinton supporters still seem to think that government will ultimately have all the right answers. There is nobody in western civilization who represents elitism more than Hillary Clinton.
The buzzword of this presidential election is “unqualified,” but the elites do not yet realize that “unqualified” is exactly what we need.
Chris Temple, Atascadero
