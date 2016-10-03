Assembly candidate Jordan Cunningham’s ads distort the truth

Both 35th District Assembly candidates are airing negative commercials.
Dawn Ortiz-Legg’s ads chastise Jordan Cunningham for running as the law and order candidate while representing reprehensible criminal clients. Jordan’s ad attacks Dawn’s involvement with CodePink.
Dawn’s ads state the facts correctly. Jordan’s does not.
SLO CodePink’s concern was the deadly, costly Iraq War. We organized the Trudge for Peace. About 370 people paraded in pajamas to express how sick and tired the Iraq conflict made us. We wrote letters to Congress. We sent care packages to soldiers because we cared about these men and women.
We mourned those who died while serving our country. Carrying banners with the names and death dates of fallen soldiers, we walked silently through SLO’s streets. One mother of those combatants stopped me and thanked me for honoring her son.
Jordan uses footage of CodePink events that happened thousands of miles away from here. SLO CodePink neither was involved in nor approved the actions in his TV ad. We empathized with those fighting in Iraq. Our goal was to get our forces home safely. We always respected our troops.
As a 74-year-old voter and former SLO CodePink member, Cunningham’s truth distortion offends me.
Anne McGlynn, San Luis Obispo
