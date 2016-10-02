Assembly candidate Ortiz-Legg provides the truth about her opponent

I would like to commend Dawn Ortiz-Legg for providing the citizens of Assembly District 35 with the truth.
Her current TV and radio ads correctly identify what her opponent, Jordan Cunningham, actually does for a living.
On his website, he says that he’s a law enforcement candidate and a small-business owner. He fails to mention to anyone that his small business is practicing criminal defense law and defending some of the worst criminals in San Luis Obispo County. The voters of this district deserve to know the truth when they make their selection of who will represent them in Sacramento.
Daniel Blandford, San Luis Obispo
Editor’s note: Daniel Blandford is married to Dawn Ortiz-Legg.
