Assembly candidate Dawn Ortiz-Legg’s ads an insult to voters

Dawn Ortiz-Legg has started running radio and TV ads against Jordan Cunningham in the campaign for state Assembly in which she rakes him over the coals for engaging in plea bargaining when he was an assistant district attorney in San Luis Obispo County.
Either Ms. Legg is totally ignorant about the practice of criminal law, or — far more likely — she and the Democratic Party machine financing the ads believe that the voters can be played for fools using a sinister voice and dark music. Any American with even the most a rudimentary knowledge of the law knows that plea bargaining is a major aspect of American criminal law practice. Our criminal justice system would simply collapse if there were no plea bargaining. Even countries such as Germany which used to reject plea bargaining have been forced to realize in recent years that they cannot do without plea bargaining.
Ms. Legg should be ashamed of herself for trying to deceive the voters with such blatantly ridiculous propaganda. Her ad is an insult to the voters’ intelligence every time it plays.
Christopher Arend, Paso Robles
