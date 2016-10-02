Cal Poly’s role is to teach adults, not police their disruptive behavior

In response to “Cal Poly works to improve town-gown relationships,” (Sept. 15):
The sole purpose of a college is to teach adults (anyone older than 18) a specific profession. The disruptive behavior of adults, including those who study at a college falls entirely under the purview of law enforcement.
Cal Poly teaches adults. Law enforcement throws adults in jail for unacceptable behavior … simple, very simple. Yet we continue to be plagued with the kind of meaningless fluff pasted in The Tribune from college administrators who if relieved of their posts would have no effect whatsoever on any relationships, other than the relationship between the low and high cost of college tuition.
Mike Morgan, Los Osos
Comments