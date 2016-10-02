Despite analysis label, Trump ‘birther’ piece in Tribune is skewed

All right Tribune, what are you doing today?
I open up the paper on the morning of Sept. 17 and there is an article, on the front page not the opinion page, blasting Donald Trump (“Trump clung to ‘birther’ lie for years”). It is also disturbing that the article is labeled “Analysis” and not “Just one person’s opinion.”
I know the Fib-une leans way left politically. But presenting an article as facts, when it is filled with opinions, is beyond one-sided. By the way brainiacs, a lot of what Trump said regarding the birther issue was tongue-in-cheek, or was that past your level of comprehension?
But you have the bully pulpit, so you can do anything you like.
I will be looking forward to the same “analysis” of Hillary Clinton’s comments about half of Trump’s supporters being “deplorables.”
If you need to have someone write that for you, you have my number, since I am sure there are very few right-leaning folks working there at The Tribune.
Gary Stitch, Templeton
Comments