Kristen Barneich deserves another term on Arroyo Grande City Council

In the years I’ve watched Kristen Barneich work, I have seen a refreshing and balanced set of leadership skills. She does her homework, and her discussions in Arroyo Grande City Council meetings are calm and rational. She respects the people she works with and the people she serves.
Kristen, who was appointed to the council in 2013, is running for election this year. She knows that our city must balance needs with financial sustainability. Her voting record shows a thoughtful approach to our problems. She has experience going back years on the Planning Commission and Architectural Review Committee. I want her to continue to protect what we love about Arroyo Grande and move us forward into a vibrant future.
Please join me in voting for Kristen Barneich.
Tom Talbert, Arroyo Grande
Comments