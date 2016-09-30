Jordan Cunningham’s endorsements from law enforcement speak loudly

Dawn Ortiz-Legg’s dirty attack ads on the television and radio are misleading.
Here are the facts: Jordan Cunningham is the candidate supported by virtually all of law enforcement. That includes San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow and Sheriff Ian Parkinson, Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown, California Correctional Peace Officers Association, California Association of Highway Patrolmen, Crime Victims United, California State Sheriffs’ Association, Peace Officers Research Association of California, as well as about 50 other local police officers, deputy district attorneys and public safety officials.
They support Jordan because he is a former prosecutor for San Luis Obispo County, and they know he will pursue policies that will keep our communities safe.
Don’t believe Dawn Ortiz-Legg’s dirty ads. Jordan’s endorsements speak loudly and he is the obvious choice of law enforcement for the Central Coast.
Ted Gilbert, Paso Robles
