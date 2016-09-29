Voters deserve to see congressional candidates Carbajal, Fareed debate

I am unaware of any scheduled debates between Democrat Salud Carbajal and Republican Justin Fareed, the candidates for the 24th Congressional District.
If so, this is a serious disservice to the public. One of them will represent us in Congress.
To make an informed choice we should have the opportunity to see them debate the issues. There are more than 40 days left before the election. Surely the candidates can find two hours when they can debate. The public and The Tribune should demand this.
Barbara L. Weymann, Atascadero
Comments