Innovative businesswoman with roots in SLO is one to be proud of

You ran a lovely story in the Sept. 15 Business section about Lucy Beard, who started Feetz (“Printing a pair of shoes”).
I thought you would find it interesting that Lucy “Brown” Beard was raised in San Luis Obispo. She attended Pacheco, Teach and Laguna elementary schools. She lived across the street from us with her sister and father. They ultimately had to move to her father’s homeland in England due to illness, but I have stayed in touch with Lucy and have followed her adventures that led her to invent the 3-D shoes she named Feetz. She was always a smart, precocious, independent little girl — an overachiever.
From my perspective, her life has been one amazing achievement after another. From excelling at Teach Elementary, to being uprooted and moved to England at a young age, to losing her father, to continuing her advanced education in England and marrying an Englishman, to returning to America, to doing an Ironman Triathlon, to driving to the northernmost point in Alaska with her husband and two dogs, to coming up with the Feetz concept while in Alaska, and to now being a new mommy. I am very proud of her.
Kathy Rossetti, Pismo Beach
