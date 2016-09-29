Ortiz-Legg is tuned in to the issues of Santa Barbara, SLO counties

I recently had a chance to have a pleasant, face-to-face conservation with Dawn Ortiz-Legg, our candidate for the 35th District of the state Assembly. I found her very easy to talk with, attentive and exceedingly open.
She supports veterans and their issues, working people, seniors and the homeless, and is aware of the problems facing schools and educators. She sees the necessity of maintaining Proposition 13 and demonstrated an appreciation of our coastal setting and the environmental concerns affecting both of the counties.
Two alarming issues in both Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County are roads and water. She is particularly tuned in to these problems and expressed an impressive knowledge of local water and transportation needs.
I was pleased to have had an opportunity to discuss these concerns with her and plan on supporting her in her campaign.
Dan Woodson, Nipomo
