Learn from 9/11 and don’t give Donald Trump’s hatred your vote

What has happened to us since 9/11?
Have we learned absolutely nothing about each other?
And about what is right and what is wrong?
We have allowed a madman called Donald Trump to embrace the hatred that brought us 9/11.
Do we really have to explain to him, or anyone, what a dictator is? A tyrant? A fascist?
Are we really going on this trip where people give this hatred, called Trump, airtime and space?
Did 9/11 show us absolutely nothing about how bad it can be when hate wins?
Stand up. Stand up for truth and honesty and respect and regard and love and peace.
Shut Donald Trump down. Today. Honor what we learned from 9/11.
Barbara-Jo Osborne, Morro Bay
