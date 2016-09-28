Vote ‘yes’ on Prop. 62 and end the death penalty in California

The reprint from the Santa Rosa Press Democrat (“End the death penalty in California this November,” Sept. 16) showing that repealing the death penalty in California would save $150 million a year is one reason I’m against the death penalty. The article also points out that the death penalty is not a deterrent. And recently, we’ve seen some appalling cases of people spending many years in prison for crimes they did not commit.
To say “Murder is so bad, that if you murder someone, we the people of California will murder you,” makes no sense.
Vote Yes on Proposition 62 to help end the death penalty.
Shirley Powell, San Luis Obispo
Comments