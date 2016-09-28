Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump? A terrible decision to have to make

A letter written earlier this month detailed the number of times Hillary Clinton has been investigated (“Clinton conspiracies, opposition going strong 25 years later,” Sept. 13).
The writer then went on to boast that not once has she been indicted. The image that popped into my mind was the “Teflon Don” walking out of a New York courthouse bragging that the “Feds” couldn’t prove anything.
How do you get investigated that many times if you’re not doing anything illegal? There is a reason for the the old saying that where there’s smoke, there’s fire. Teetering on the edge of illegality that many times is not someone I’d be inclined to vote for.
That said, I’m not real thrilled with Donald Trump either. However, he may be the lesser of two evils. What a terrible decision to have to make!
CJ Bell, Arroyo Grande
