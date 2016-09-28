24th Congressional District candidate Justin Fareed can’t be bought

People who have their hands tied by the establishment continue to spread lies regarding Justin Fareed while ignoring the fact that the large majority of outside money is coming into the state’s 24th Congressional District by Democrat super PACs supporting Salud Carbajal.
Carbajal has received $828,000 from two outside establishment groups and almost another $500,000 from additional outside money. Why? Because they’re threatened by the new ideas of Fareed and know that, unlike Salud, he can’t be bought.
Even before the primary was over, the D.C. establishment threw money to Carbajal over Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider because they know they can control him.
Unfortunately, this is what happens when good people go up against the political machine. Luckily, Justin Fareed is a genuine and kindhearted candidate, and the people of our community are smart enough to see through the lies of pathetic establishment figures.
When Justin wins in November, I look forward to watching him fix the mess that is our local and national government.
Erika Strauch, Goleta
