Tuskegee Airman story brings back memories for son of a war hero

I read with great interest the nice article regarding Tuskegee Airman Carl Johnson in your Saturday, Sept. 17, issue (“Carl Johnson was the last Tuskegee Airman to earn his wings, fly”).
The article caught my attention especially because I am the only son of a Tuskegee Airman likewise named Carl Johnson, specifically 2nd Lt. Carl E. Johnson, Class 43-I-SE. Moton Army Air Field, Tuskegee, Alabama, who graduated Flight School on Oct. 1, 1943. My dad flew P-51D bomber escort missions over Italy during WWII for the 332nd Fighter Group and was credited with two downed German aircraft.
A second individual with the same name flying for the same vaunted and relatively small military organization is somewhat unusual and a most enlightening bit of news to me. Thank you for this well-written item.
Carl E. Johnson Jr., San Luis Obispo
