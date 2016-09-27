Comparing Lompoc to an ‘armpit’ costs Salud Carbajal a voter’s support

I found out recently that one of our candidates, running to represent us in the 24th Congressional District, has referred to my home community, Lompoc, as the “armpit” of Santa Barbara County.
Perhaps Salud Carbajal, if you had done a better job as Santa Barbara County supervisor, representing all of Santa Barbara County, Lompoc wouldn’t be, in your view, the “armpit” of our county. If you had not been at the beck and call of money from the southern part of the county, I suspect you wouldn’t be so patronizing in your comments.
I’m tired of seeing how our community of Lompoc is ignored. We are given scant positive attention by the money of the southern part of the county, who do not understand our community or care about the struggles we’re facing.
In fact, Salud, you just make things worse. You pretend to want to help us, but then turn your back on every promise you made. You consistently make things worse for us, and your actions are generally against the best interest of Lompoc.
This November, I’ll not be voting for someone as disrespectful and elitist as Salud Carbajal. Instead, I will be voting for Justin Fareed, someone who actually cares about the Central Coast and my voice.
Philip Gallanders, Lompoc
