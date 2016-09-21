Kate Shurson drops Pismo City Council bid

Helping guide the future of my city has been a long-term goal of mine. I acted toward achieving this goal and qualified to be on the November ballot for Pismo Beach City Council.
Unfortunately, things happen, and an unexpected event arose that will require significant effort on my part in the near-term, and I was forced to remove my name from consideration. However, since my name will still appear on the printed ballot, I want to make as many voters as possible aware that I am not running.
My platform included facing the issues of water supply and traffic congestion head on, and that means not permitting new development absent having permanent, sustainable and solid solutions in place prior to said development. I also support, among other things, upgrading the wastewater treatment plant to reclaim treated water, completing the Shell Beach streetscape, reinvigorating the efforts to revitalize our downtown and continuing to upgrade infrastructure.
Marcia Guthrie’s platform is very similar to mine, and I urge my supporters to vote for Marcia Guthrie for Pismo Beach City Council.
Kate Shurson, Pismo Beach
